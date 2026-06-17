Families heading into Father’s Day weekend are getting at least a little relief at the gas pump, though Southern Utah drivers are still paying more than both the national and state averages. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is about $4.03 as of June 17. That is down from $4.51 a month ago, a drop of nearly 49 cents. Prices are also down from last week, giving travelers a slightly better outlook before the holiday weekend.

Utah Higher Than the Average

Utah is following the same downward trend. The statewide average is about $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.60 a month ago. That is a decline of about 42 cents over the past 30 days. Utah’s prices remain higher than the national average, but the steady drop is welcome news for families planning road trips, camping weekends or visits with Dad.

Washington County Down $0.42

In Washington County, prices remain higher than much of the state. AAA’s St. George metro average is about $4.46 per gallon. That is down from $4.69 a month ago, a decline of about 24 cents. The drop is smaller than the national and statewide decreases, meaning local drivers are seeing relief, but not as much as many others across the country.

Father's Day Travel

For Southern Utah, the timing matters. Father’s Day weekend often means road trips to Zion, Pine Valley, Sand Hollow, Lake Powell or family gatherings up north. Even with prices still elevated compared with last year, the month-long trend is moving in the right direction.

Pump Expectations

The bottom line: gas is cheaper than it was in mid-May, but Washington County drivers should still expect to pay more than the Utah average heading into Father’s Day weekend.