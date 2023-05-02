The Utah Department of Transportation wants public input on a project that will impact I-15 and 700 S.

A UDOT press release said that the organization will be looking at an Environmental Assessment during a public hearing. There will be two meetings, one held online and one in-person with the same information presented.

The Environmental Assessment provides the community with a chance to look at and participate in the project. UDOT is trying to clean up traffic congestion on Bluff St and St. George Blvd. The proposed intersection that would go in would also shorten travel times for people in the center of town to get to I-15.

Community members will be able to ask questions during the public hearings as well as speak with study team members about the project. UDOT has five Proposed Action Alternatives in the Environmental Assessment which show different locations and styles for access to I-15.

This project has been in the works since 2017 and is now in the third phase of screening, the Environmental Assessment said.

Public Hearing Dates:

The online meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Register here before the meeting to get a Zoom link.

The in-person meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. on the Utah Tech University campus in Atwood Innovation Plaza ( 453 South 600 East in St. George). There will be a video presentation playing throughout the event.

The public comment period for the project will be open until June 11. To submit comments on the project either email I15StGeorge@utah.gov or send your thoughts to:

I-15 St. George Study Team, c/o Avenue Consultants,

113 North 200 East, Suite #3,

St. George, UT 84770

Learn all project details at https://udotinput.utah.gov/i15stgeorge?HTTPSRedirected=true