Some lists you just don't want to be on.

Smelliest coworker? No thanks. Goofiest in your friend group? Please no. Most likely to get arrested? I'll pass.

And so when Reader's Digest put out its most recent list of the "World's Dumbest Dogs," I was happy to see Utah's favorites -- the Goldendoodle and the Labrador Retriever -- were not on the list.

So instead of going with RD's list of not-so-smart dogs, (oh, and according to reader's Digest, you're going to want to stay away from various breeds of hounds and terriers), I th9ught I'd look at how "smart" Utah's dog choices are.

Read More Here: Doggy Life Expectancy: How Long Will Your Utah Pup Last?

The top five most popular dogs in Utah, according to U.S. News and World Report, are Goldendoodle (a Golden Retriever-Poodle mix), Chihuahua, Shih Tzu, Golden Retriever and French Bulldog.

Only two of those five made the top 31 -- the Shih Tzu at No. 5 and the Chihuahua at No. 31.

But classifying a dog as "smart" or "dumb" is actually pretty, well, dumb in and of itself.

"Dumb" dogs just learn a different way than so-called "smart" dogs.

For instance, concerning Shih Tzus, RD says, "They exhibit a certain stubbornness, not out of ignorance but from centuries of breeding focused on companionship rather than obedience or task completion. This breeding history means that while they may not excel in traditional dog training, they are unparalleled in their role as affectionate companions."

And as far as Chihuahuas, Reader's Digest calls them, "stubborn and self-appointed" which can "lead to challenges in training."

As it turns out, Chihuahuas are stubborn, not stupid. (by the way, the Chihuahua is the No. 1 most popular dog in America).

As for Utah's other favorites, the Goldendoodle is, according to PetMd, "bred to exhibit the best qualities of both the Golden Retriever and the Poodle. The result is a smart and fun-loving dog that’s a wonderful addition to any household."

The Golden Retriever is also known as a very smart dog, with PetMD saying, " Golden Retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. for good reason -- they are intelligent, loyal, easy to train, and very affectionate."

Utahns are also partial to French Bulldogs, considered by experts to be incredibly intelligent. "Frenchies," as they're owners like to call them, are famous for being coy -- often pretending to be dumb.

Said one Reddit user and Frenchie owner, " My friend with Frenchies was literally convinced that her boy was going deaf. Took him to the vet to have them test his ears and lo and behold they diagnosed him as an incorrigibly perfect Frenchie."

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz