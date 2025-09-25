It's like he just ... vanished.

Steven Koecher, a God-fearing religious man, a returned missionary serving in the leadership of his ward in St. George, a trusted family member, disappeared without a trace nearly 16 years ago.

No one has seen or heard from him since Dec. 13, 2009.

The story of his disappearance is confusing and unexplainable (read the whole story here).

In short, for unknown reasons, Koecher drove to the Las Vegas area (Henderson) Sunday morning and parked in a retirement neighborhood, then with a folder in his hand, walked away from his white Chevy Cavalier and was never heard from again.

An optimistic, fun-loving guy, Koecher had in his car Christmas presents for family members and had recently filled his car's gas tank.

There is no reason to believe he would have done harm to himself.

The day after his disappearance, Koecher's cell phone's voicemail was checked for messages.

That voicemail check was the last activity on the phone.

We've considered every possibility. But each possibility has a contradiction. Is it plausible that someone is walking down the street and then suddenly they've vanished? All clues are consistent with that, but that's not possible. — Rolf Koecher

Presumably, the battery on the phone died sometime not long after that. There have been TV shows dedicated to the young man's disappearance (the TV show Disappeared did a feature story on the case), web and Facebook pages, flyers distributed and numerous YouTube videos about Koecher, but so far nothing has been found of him, living or dead.

His mother said that in her last conversation with him, on Dec. 10, he was optimistic about his ability to find another job and the two were making plans for his Christmas visit home.

Besides, if he had killed himself his body would have been reasonably easy to find.

With suicide unlikely, we're left to wonder, "What happened to Steven Koecher?"

It seems as though he vanished into thin air.

The Koecher family is still seeking answers, 15 years later. They've hired private investigators, scoured the internet, organized searches and made pleas through the media.

And still, nothing.

But like I said earlier: Somebody knows something, and they're not telling.

Get our free mobile app