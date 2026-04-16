USS Utah Submarine Crew to Visit Southern Utah

Southern Utah is about to get a unique connection to the U.S. Navy—and to a piece of history still being built beneath the surface. Next week, sailors from the future USS Utah (SSN-801) will be in the area, taking part in events at Zion National Park as part of a nationwide Navy outreach effort.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The visit includes a full day of activities this coming Monday, April 20, in Springdale, from a morning colors ceremony and ceremonial guard demonstrations to a flag retirement and a free Navy band concert at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater. It’s a rare opportunity for Southern Utah residents to meet the crew of a submarine that hasn’t even officially entered service yet. The complete list of events looks like this:

10AM: Morning Colors at the Flagpole

USS Constitution and Drill team to present colors

Zion and Navy Outreach PAOs on standby for media availability

11AM: 1PM: Demonstrations from U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team

3PM: Flag retirement ceremony

RDML Michael Mattis will read "Old Glory" as a flag from the park will be retired and presented to PCU Utah

RDML Mattis, Utah Sailors, and Zion/Navy Outreach PAOs on standby for media availability

6PM: FREE Navy Brass Band concert at O.C. Tanner Amphitheater

Springdale Mayor Barbara Bruno and RDML Mattis and all Navy participants will be in attendance.

The USS Utah (SSN-801) is part of the Navy’s Virginia-class fast attack submarines, one of the most advanced undersea platforms in the world. These submarines are designed for a wide range of missions, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, special operations support and precision strike capabilities. Construction of the USS Utah began in 2021 and is being carried out by General Dynamics Electric Boat, with work split between facilities in Groton, Connecticut and Quonset Point, Rhode Island—part of a long-standing partnership with Huntington Ingalls Industries.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO BUILD A SUBMARINE?

Building a submarine is no small task. Each Virginia-class sub stretches more than 375 feet long, is powered by a nuclear reactor designed to last the life of the vessel, and requires years of highly specialized engineering and testing. From hull assembly to systems integration and sea trials, the process typically takes about six to seven years, putting the USS Utah on track for delivery and commissioning around 2027.

ANOTHER USS UTAH

For Utahns, there’s something special about seeing the state’s name carried on a vessel like this. The last USS Utah, a battleship, was lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, making this new submarine both a continuation of tradition and a tribute to history. Events like the one at Zion help bridge that connection. It’s not every day you can stand in one of the country’s most iconic national parks and meet the sailors who will soon serve aboard one of the most advanced submarines ever built.

For Southern Utah, it’s a reminder that even in the desert, we’re connected to the world’s oceans—and to the people who serve beneath them.