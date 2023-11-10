Utah drivers love car decals. It's pretty common to see political stickers, flags, and the like on passing cars, and on the dash, there are usually cute stuffed animals, rubber ducks, etc...

However, there is a decorative add-on you definitely shouldn't have in your car because it can cause serious injury.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is warning drivers about shiny or rhinestone steering wheel decals. Drivers who add these decals are at risk of losing an eye, literally, in the event of a crash.

“At least one driver suffered a serious injury that resulted in the loss of sight in one eye, when an aftermarket emblem adorned with rhinestones became dislodged from the steering wheel in a crash and hit the driver in the face.”—NHTSA

https://youtu.be/cVyVVY2C6ig?si=khpGbyonK9CviqjA https://youtu.be/cVyVVY2C6ig?si=khpGbyonK9CviqjA loading...

When your steering wheel has a decoration on it, it can become a projectile and prevent the air bag from working correctly. This is a huge safety issue.

Southern Utah has been a hot spot for fatal accidents recently and decreasing any chance of injury or permanent damage is vital when driving around. Local officers pleaded with the public earlier this week to “do better”. Not having one of these in your car is a way to do that.

Yes, we all like a little flair in our vehicles, especially if we spend a lot of time in them. Perhaps a cute plushie or nice seat cover (no rhinestones) would be the better way to go. Even sparkly coaster liners would be okay.

So, ditch the rhinestones and make sure your car is ready in case you do get into an accident.