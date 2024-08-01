Utah is Among the Worst in the Country for Rage Driving

A new study by Forbes Advisor ranked Utah as one of the worst states in the country for drivers, calling a solid percentage of Utah residents as “confrontational.”

“States With The Most Confrontational Drivers 2024,” written by Meera Paul with Forbes Advisor, ranks all U.S. states based on how ill-tempered their drivers are.

Paul wrote, “The number of violent road rage incidents across the United States has surged over the past decade. Between 2014 and 2023, road rage shootings increased by more than 400%, from 92 to 481, according to an analysis of data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive conducted by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom that covers gun violence in America.”

To create a proper ranking of “the angriest and most confrontational drivers,” Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers and then compared all the states across nine key metrics.

In the end, Utah ranked No. 3 with a score of 88.48 out of 100. Paul said the drivers in Utah are some of the worst in the country when it comes to road rage. Paul listed the following reasons for why Utah ranked as high as it did.

Utah has the highest percentage of drivers who report another driver has cut them off on purpose (49.5%).

The Beehive state has the highest percentage of drivers who say another driver has tried to block their car from merging or changing lanes (42.5%).

The state also has the highest percentage of drivers who have been on the receiving end of rude or offensive gestures (54%).

Utah ranks the highest for the percentage of drivers who report another driver has honked at them in frustration (61.5%).

It has the third-highest percentage of drivers who say another driver has tailgated their car (64.5%).

Utah also has the fifth-highest percentage of drivers who have been yelled at, insulted, cursed at or threatened by another driver (31.5%).

For more information on the rankings, please read the full article from Forbes Advisor. Utah only lost to Missouri ranked No. 2, and California which is ranked as the worst state for confrontational drivers.