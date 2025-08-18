It's not very often a story from Utah makes the national media newscasts.

That's usually a good thing as most news that makes it to a national newscast is bad, very bad.

The last time Utah made it on a national newscast was when that guy murdered his whole family and then took his own life in Enoch back in 2023.

Unfortunately, this morning Utah was back in the proverbial limelight with this story:

Fox News -- Two police officers in Utah were killed and a third was wounded when a suspect opened fire as the officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night, authorities said. Two Tremonton Garland Police officers and a deputy from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to multiple 911 hang-up calls at a residence near North Park Elementary School, the Brigham City Police Department said in a news release on Monday morning. CNN -- Two police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call were shot and killed in Utah and a man was taken into custody after bystanders persuaded him to drop the gun, authorities said Monday. A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog were shot and wounded in their car as they arrived to help at a neighborhood in Tremonton on Sunday night. The deputy from Box Elder County was released from the hospital Monday and the dog was hospitalized in fair condition, police said. NBC News -- Two police officers were shot and killed in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, authorities said Monday. The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton. A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog who also responded were wounded and were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.



And while they all say essentially the same thing, the fact of the matter is that all the world was talking about Utah for a few moments.

But not in a good way.

By the way, buried on the news wire this morning was a GOOD thing about Utah -- A new ConsumerAffairs study ranked the best and worst states for relocation. Utah came in first, followed by New Hampshire, Idaho, and Virginia. The worst states to move to? California, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oregon.

