The St. George community is mourning alongside family and friends of Kateryna “Katya” Tovmash, a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman who was tragically killed on Valentine’s Day in Vass, North Carolina, Moore County. Tovmash, who had close family ties in St. George, will be laid to rest in Utah after her life was cut short in a violent double-homicide earlier this month.



SUSPECT FOUND IN OHIO

According to multiple media reports, on the morning of February 14, deputies in North Carolina responded to a home where they discovered Tovmash and her boyfriend, 28-year-old U.S. soldier Matthew Wade, both dead. Authorities have since arrested 25-year-old Caleb Fosnaugh in Ohio in connection with the shootings. Investigators suggest that Fosnaugh, who reportedly had a previous relationship with Tovmash, will face charges including breaking and entering and two counts of murder. As of February 16, he remained in custody awaiting extradition.

FAMILY MOVED TO ST. GEORGE

Tovmash and her family had moved to the United States to build a new life following the war in Ukraine. Her father and some siblings now live in St. George, while her mother and other siblings reside in North Carolina. Her death has reverberated through both communities, highlighting the deep ties she maintained across state lines.

GOFUNDME SETUP TO BRING TOVMASH’S BODY TO ST. GEORGE

Efforts are underway by community members and church volunteers to support the family during this difficult time. A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help cover funeral costs and the expenses involved in transporting her remains to Utah.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS MADE

A funeral service will be held both in North Carolina and later in St. George, allowing loved ones in both states to say their final goodbyes and celebrate her life. In a moment of profound sorrow, the outpouring of support stands as a testament to the impact Tovmash had on those around her.