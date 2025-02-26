Utah Parents, Here’s How To Tell If Your Kids Are Lying

My wife worked as a court clerk for more than two decades and one thing she said she found out about people (OK, not ALL people, but most) is that when they're backed into a corner, when they know they are going to get in trouble, they lie.

If you have a teenager or a toddler, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

In the case of the court, officials have to accept the lie until they can prove otherwise. But sometimes the lies are so obvious, it's laughable (one lady years ago told the judge that Jesus told her to smoke marijuana and go the wrong direction down a road).

In the case of our children, parents can usually tell if their kids are lying. But here are a few ways to help you detect that ... untruth.

Their voice usually goes up in pitch. They change the subject quickly and often. They include details that have nothing to do with the actual question. They take a long time to respond (like they are making something up on the spot). Rather than deny, they divert. They tend to avoid personal pronouns like "I" and "We."

Experts say the long held belief that body language is the best way to tell if someone is not telling the truth is actually inaccurate, especially if the person is a skilled liar.

Skillful fibbers will divert your attention with folded arms, fidgeting and looking away when they are lying AND when they are telling the truth.

So next time you suspect your child or grandchild may not be giving you the whole or true picture of what's going on, use the above signs to get to the bottom of things.

