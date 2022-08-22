Utah Team Eliminated From Little League World Series

(Williamsport, PA) -- A team from Utah has been eliminated from the Little League World Series. The team representing southern Utah's Snow Canyon Little League suffered their second loss yesterday, falling 10-2 to Iowa. Snow Canyon is the first Utah team to play in the annual event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team received national attention after one of its players was severely injured in a fall from a bunk bed in a team dorm. Twelve-year-old Easton Oliverson will reportedly be transported from Pennsylvania to Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City later this week.