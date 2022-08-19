Utah Snow Canyon Loses To TN 11-2

(Williamsport, PA) -- Utah Snow Canyon, from Santa Clara lost their opening game to Tennessee 11-2 as the Little League World Series got underway. The bracket is a double elimination tourney, which means Utah will get another chance, but it's not clear when the next game will be. This as the father of the Easton Oliverson says he's encouraged by the progress his son is making after taking a fall which left Easton with a brain injury. Jace Oliverson says Easton was off oxygen yesterday and was able to talk and sit up in a chair. The 12-year-old fell from a bunk Sunday night, injuring his head severely enough to require surgery. Easton's ten-year-old brother has been picked to fill the open spot on the team roster.