Students, faculty, and alumni of Utah Tech University will celebrate the school’s 110th birthday as a part of D-Week in the second week of April.

The party kicks off on April 8 with The Block Party in Downtown St. George from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with various business vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment expected.

The Block Party is meant to celebrate the birthday of Brooks the Bison, the Utah Tech mascot who turns 8 this year.

The Trailblazer Queen Pageant on April 9 will highlight the student body’s commitment to service, community involvement, and academic achievement when they take to the Main Stage Theater of the Eccles Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 per person.

For 36 hours on April 9 and April 10, the student body will unite during Days of Giving by donating to various efforts listed here.

Several bison statues will appear throughout St. George as a part of the Art in the City Tour with pop-up parties and free giveaways from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11.

The next day, April 12, is The Great Race, an event with over 60 years of tradition behind it. The race will start at 5 p.m. at the Greater Zion Stadium with ten-person relay teams maneuvering through various obstacles. This includes what many Utah Tech students call, “The infamous mud pit.”

The morning of April 13 will see many members of the Utah Tech community gather to re-paint the D on the Hill by Bluff Street at 8 a.m. This is a tradition with over 100 years of history. Breakfast will be served after the paint has been applied to the “D.”

Lastly, the annual Alumni Award Ceremony will start at 6 p.m. on April 13 in the Zion Room of the Holland Centennial Commons building.

A press release from Utah Tech University said, “Anthony McMullin will be awarded the Rising Alumni Award; Brandon and Becky Staples will be awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award; and the Wittwer family will be bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

More information on D-Week and the 110th birthday of Utah Tech University can be found through the official website.

