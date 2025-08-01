A state of emergency is in place due to wildfires across Utah.

Governor Spencer Cox made the move yesterday as hundreds of wildfires scorch the Beehive State, burning more than 100,000 acres.

The order aims to help residents impacted by the fires and protect drinking water sources. It will also allow for the deployment of the National Guard if required.

The order, effective immediately, unlocks all available state resources to protect lives, homes, livestock and drinking-water supplies threatened by this year’s severe fire season.

“Heroic efforts are underway as firefighters and emergency personnel work around the clock to save homes and neighborhoods,” Gov. Cox said. “We are mobilizing every tool at our disposal to support them and keep Utahns safe.”

The largest fire currently burning is in Central Utah -- the Monroe Canyon Fire.

The Monroe Canyon Fire has now scorched over 55,000 acres, making it the state's largest wildfire of the year.

Officials say containment dropped by five percent as the fire spread rapidly between Koosharem and Monroe. The cause is still under investigation. Governor Spencer Cox is expected to visit the fire some time today.

Meanwhile, a Red Flag Warning is in place for the state of Utah through Saturday morning at 10 a.m. -- meaning high temperatures and 20-plus mile an hour winds could lead to even more hazardous fire conditions.

According to the Governor's website, wildfire season remains in full force, and conditions are extreme.

So far this year, 72% of Utah’s wildfires have been human-caused. The governor reminded the public that “fire sense” saves lives and property by reducing sparks from everyday activities and helping firefighters focus on blazes ignited by lightning.

