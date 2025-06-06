It seems to be everywhere now. You know the scene:

You go up to the counter, order your food (or other retail item), pull out your credit card and give it a scan. A few seconds later, the cashier flips the iPad around and says, "OK, now you just need to answer a couple of questions and you're good."

Read More Here: Hey So. Utah, Would You Eat This?

Ugh! Somehow, this young person who did very little except punch a few buttons (for which he or she is getting paid 14 bucks an hour) gives you those "puppy-dog eyes" and expects you to include a tip with your bill.

Well, America has had enough.

More Americans say tipping culture is 'out of control.'

According to a new Bankrate survey, 41-percent of respondents said tipping culture has gotten out of control, while that share rose to 45-percent amongst Gen Xers and baby boomers.

While Bankrate found older generations are more likely to hold negative attitudes about tipping, they're also more likely to tip.

Tip Screens

The survey also found pre-entered tip screens have become a particular pain point for consumers, with nearly two in five respondents saying they find them annoying.

According to Miss Manners and other social experts, tipping is appropriate in these (and only these) situations:

Restaurants: A tip of 15-20% of the bill (before tax) is generally expected for decent service from your server. Bars: Tips are usually left for bartenders at about 15-20%. Salons: Hair stylists and nail technicians often receive tips, though 10 percent is about what is expected. Other Services: Tipping is also common for hotel bellhops, valet drivers, delivery drivers, and other service providers.

The Basics of Tipping

Generally speaking, experts agree that if someone brings your food to you (server, delivery driver, bartender), a tip is appropriate. These individuals usually make quite a bit less per hour than other employees.

A tip should not be expected by fast-food workers, cashiers or store clerks.

According to a University of Houston study, 72% of Americans feel they are being asked to tip in more places than they were five years ago, and consumers are largely unimpressed by the practice.

A similar survey by Bankrate found two-thirds of Americans think negatively of the tipping system.

When I was younger, I was taught that a tip should be reflective of the quality of service you received. I think that ship has sailed.

The other day I was in a local restaurant in St. George and the waitress was awful, in attentive and pretty much absent the whole time.

Did I leave a 20 percent tip? Yep.

Should I have? Probably not.

But I did.

Get our free mobile app

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein