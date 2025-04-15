Utahns Might Be Dyeing These Instead Of Eggs For Easter This Year

Easter is Sunday and it's normally filled with baskets of brightly colored eggs.

But with the price of eggs so high this year, that might not be an option.

Kraft's Jet-Puffed Marshmallows is offering a marshmallow dying kit for about two dollars.

The kit includes a 24-ounce bag of Jet-Puffed jumbo marshmallows, six colors for dipping, miniature tongs and decorative pens.

The first-of-its-kind “Dip and Decorate Dozen” kit is a “festive, mess-free twist on egg decorating,” Jet-Puffed said in a press release.

Jet-Puffed made no excuses as for the reason for the kits.

"It was created in response to soaring egg prices, forcing parents to search for creative and budget-friendly alternatives to keep the time-honored tradition alive without breaking the bank,” Kraft's press release reads.

However, it is only available exclusively at WalMart.com.

The price of eggs is at a record level ahead of Easter. The average price of a dozen eggs is now at an all-time high of $6.23, while soaring cocoa prices are making chocolate more expensive, too.

And economists warn that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead.

Some consumers are looking for alternatives to eggs this year, and plan to dye other items like potatoes or fake eggs bought in craft stores instead.

One enterprising youth in St. George spent the afternoon collecting roughly egg-shaped rocks and began selling them on a street corner in the city for 25 cents each.

That may seem like a lot for a rock, but that is still less than the 52 cents per egg being charged in many grocery stores.

But whatever you do, don't bite into it.

