Utahns Psyched About Getting ‘Unplugged’

"It's not going to be easy, but I'm ready to give it a try," said Santa Clara's Melodee Finlinson, about the Global Day of Unplugging.

Here are the basics of the Global Day of Unplugging:

It begins at sundown tonight (Mar 7) and lasts until sundown Saturday (Mar. 8)

(Mar 7) and lasts until (Mar. 8) Go everywhere WITHOUT your cell phone, iPad or other electronic device.

your cell phone, iPad or other electronic device. Avoid using the computer or other devices as a replacement.

or other devices as a replacement. Take the time to listen to your inner voice and find out what you genuinely think and feel in the moment.

and find out what you genuinely think and feel in the moment. Reconnect with friends or loved ones you have not been with in awhile

with friends or loved ones you have not been with in awhile Connect more deeply with those already in your life.

with those already in your life. Spend time outdoors, enjoying nature and the weather

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, recently released an advisory highlighting the epidemic of loneliness and isolation and the role that excessive social media use and other factors play in our mental health and overall wellbeing.

The website globaldayofunplugging.com, doesn't mince words when summing up one of the big problems in modern society.

"One-in-three U.S. adults 18 and over report that they are online “almost constantly”, and "For ages 15-24, time spent in-person with friends has reduced by nearly 70% over almost two decades."

Meanwhile, Murthy, the Surgeon General, warns that: "Humans are wired for social connection, but we’ve become more isolated over time. Social connection is as essential to our long-term survival as food and water. But today, loneliness is more widespread than other major health issues in the U.S. Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation is a major public health concern."

So 890KDXU radio is issuing the unplugged challenge to all listeners and readers of this website.

Just do it -- put your smartphone down at sundown tonight and don't even look at it until Saturday night.

No social media, no email,. no apps or games. None of that (a caveat, if you need to make or accept a phone call, that is acceptable, especially in the case of an emergency).

Replace that screen time with "sky time," going outdoors, connecting with friends and enjoying real life.

Can you do it? Can I do it?

I don't know, but I'm going to try. How about you?

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman