Utah is the place for those looking to maybe one day compete (and place) in the Olympics.

Utah figure skaters have been making their way to the Olympics for years and many of them have called the Salt Lake Figure Skating Club their home turf. Even those who didn’t compete in the Olympics have made their marks on the figure skating world stage.

Nathan Chen

In Utah, this name is gold...literally. Chen was born and raised in Salt Lake City and has been to the Olympics TWICE! Chen skates the men’s singles and has won gold, bronze, and a silver medal during his Olympic skates. He made a TON of headlines in 2022 during the Beijing Winter Games. His skates are smooth and the jumps, the triples, just, ugh! If you haven’t seen him skate check out YouTube, you'll see why this 24-year-old is an Olympic legend.

Holly Cook

Cook is from Bountiful and even in the 90’s she was making waves on the world stage. Cook didn’t compete in the Olympics, but she was a competitor in the 1990 World Figure Skating Championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Though she was only 19 at the time, Cook took home bronze.

Four years earlier, Cook won the Coupe des Alpes which is an international skating series/competition. So, the bronze was not her first world-stage win.

Angela Wang

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, this junior competitor competed on the national stage in 2012. Wang also called the Salt Lake Figure Skating Club her home skate club during her competitive days. She won 1st in the Junior Grand Prix Final in Croatia (2012). In 2018 she earned 7th place at the U.S. Championships and 9th place at the Four Continent Championships. Wáng’s last competitive skate was the NHK Trophy in 2018 where she was 11th.

Though the next Olympic Winter Games won’t be until 2026 and all the way in Italy, I’m hoping to see some Utah skaters use the next few years to get on the Olympic level and make Team USA!