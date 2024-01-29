Americans love their dogs; you’ll be hard-pressed to find a single neighborhood in the United States that doesn’t have a single doggo with a collar.

Utah is no different, and with so many of Utah’s residents focusing on raising their families, they need a dog that can be gentle with kids and adults alike while providing the usual energetic flare that dogs are so known for.

A recent report from U.S. News and World Report compiled statistics from dog owners across the United States which revealed which dog breeds are the most popular in each state.

Utah’s Top 5 has some heavy hitters on the cuteness scale. No. 5 is the French bulldog, No. 4 is the Golden retriever, No. 3 is the Shih Tzu, and No. 2 is the Chihuahua.

As for No. 1, that honor belongs to the Goldendoodle, a cross between the Golden retriever and the Poodle. Now why is this the case? I may have some answers for you.

As mentioned before, Utah has a ton of growing families. So much so that Utah ranks among the highest when it comes to children population.

According to the Utah Department of Health & Human Services, about 28% of Utah’s population are married with children, and about 32% of Utah’s population are married with no children.

Now why do I bring this up? It’s everything when picking out the right dog. If more than half of Utah’s population is growing families, they’re going to want a dog that meets a few different needs.

First off is allergies. If you’re allergic to dogs but you still want a loveable canine by your side, a Goldendoodle may be what you need. While not guaranteed, Goldendoodle’s won’t shed as much as other dogs, and their fur tends to be less irritating to those with allergies.

Second is temperament, Goldendoodles are known for being generally friendly and work well with kids. That’s not to say they’re easy to take care of, but they do tend to adapt well to new environments.

Lastly…HAVE YOU SEEN A GOLDENDOODLE? They’re freaking adorable, and they want nothing more than to snuggle up to you like a big blanket that likes to eat.

So if you combine these three aspects the Goldendoodle brings to the table, it fits the needs of many families across Utah.

As for the rest of the country, the No. 1 dog in the entire United States is the Chihuahua. Don’t ask me why, but that’s just how it is (I love Chihuahuas by the way).