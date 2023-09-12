KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 51

Statewide News – 09/12/23

Text to Mom Saves Man from Layton

Authorities from Layton responded to a call from a concerned mother who said she received a text from her son stating he’d been kidnapped.

The text reportedly assisted Layton police in locating the man who was then found at the Mountain View Estates Mobile Home Park.

The man was found with two individuals who were threatening him with a machete while demanding money.

Officers managed to arrest the two individuals, and illegal narcotics were found in the mobile home where they were staying.

The arrested individuals are now being held without bail.

Elder Holland Update

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has now returned home after an extended hospital stay lasting over a month.

No word has been given on whether Elder Holland will speak at the October 2023 session of General Conference, but he’s reportedly doing much better compared to how he was a month ago.

You can find more details in our full article, including comments from his son Elder Matthew S. Holland about his father’s character.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/12/23

9/11 Concert Reminds St. George to “Never Forget”

Residents of St. George gathered at Vernon Worthen Park on the evening of September 11 to listen to four local country artists in a special concert centered around 9/11.

Eric Dodge, Alice Ericksen, Casey Lofthouse, and Mikalene answered the call to help remind residents to “Never Forget” the lives lost in the attacks 22 years ago.

We have a full article going into the concert, including how the concert came together in the first place.

Driver Crashes into Therapy Office in St. George

An 83-year-old driver accidentally crashed their SUV into a physical therapy office on September 11 in St. George.

According to authorities, the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, sending the vehicle through the front door of the building and leaving a person with minor injuries in the building.

This is the second time in the past week that a vehicle has crashed into a building in St. George, with the first incident occurring at a home on September 10.

Utah YouTuber Duo Suffering Medical Issues in Jail

Utah YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt are reportedly suffering from medical issues while being held at the Washington County Jail.

Franke was transferred to the medical block of the jail for unknown reasons before being sent back to her holding cell.

Hildebrandt’s lawyer told a judge on September 8 that she “has experienced a life-threatening medical issue resulting her hospitalization for several days.”

More details to come if the case evolves.

Former Utah Governor Speaking at Utah Tech Today

Gary Herbert, the former Utah governor from 2009 to 2021, will be speaking at Utah Tech University today as a part of the school’s Trailblazing Speaker Series.

The former governor will speak at noon in the Dunford Auditorium. Herbert is no stranger to Utah Tech as he was the commencement speaker for the university three years ago. A spokesperson from Utah Tech said they’re thrilled to have him back on campus.

