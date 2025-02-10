Veyo Bridge Closure Severely Impacting Businesses This Week

Construction crews are repairing a main bridge in Veyo this week with closures expected until Friday.

The Utah Department of Transportation said in a statement that a routine inspection revealed cracks in the plates used to retrofit the bridge.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Vehicles will continue to be restricted to a single lane down the center of the bridge with an automated signal controlling the traffic flow.

Crews are working to repair the bridge as quickly as possible, but businesses in Veyo are being affected by the repairs.

The bridge was closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, leading to some businesses shutting their doors for the weekend due to the lack of customers.

83-Year-Old Woman Killed in Santa Clara in Auto-Pedestrian Accident

An 83-year-old woman was declared dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Santa Clara Friday evening.

Chief Jaron L. Studley from the Santa Clara – Ivins Public Safety Department provided a statement on the accident in a press release.

Studley said, “On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 6:50 PM, emergency personnel responded to a report of a personal injury accident at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Jacob Drive in Santa Clara.”

Authorities attempted to save the woman by transporting her to St. George Regional Hospital, but she was later declared dead.

Studley said, “Upon arrival, first responders discovered that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The victim has been identified as an 83-year-old woman. Notification to the next of kin has been made. The driver of the vehicle which struck the pedestrian is being cooperative with the investigation process.”

The authorities haven’t confirmed the identity of the woman.