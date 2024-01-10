Viral Southern Utah Mom of Quintuplets on Starting a New Chapter

It’s hard to imagine being a parent when you don’t have any kids. The rigorous schedule, constant problems to conquer, and being the guardian of a child who looks a whole lot like your grandma for some reason.

It’s also hard to imagine being a social media influencer. Enduring the ever-changing landscape that is your viewer’s opinions, trying to be entertaining enough to gain popularity, and most importantly, being able to make a living from such an unpredictable platform that is social media.

Now imagine being a social media influencer with a newborn child. Sounds rough, right? It’s vital to secure a safe income to provide for your children, but you also need to be attentive and caring toward your newborn.

Now take what you just read and multiply by five, and you’re now living in the shoes of Jamie Scott, a mother from Southern Utah who gave birth to a group of incredibly energetic quintuplets in early 2018.

The Scott Quintuplets, also known as Five Two Love through their viral Facebook page, with 1.1 million followers, are known the world over for their miraculous story of love, positivity, and pushing through hardships for the sake of family.

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Jamie during the holiday season to talk about what’s next for her family in 2024, especially since the family dynamic has changed in the past 18 months or so.

Jamie and Skylar Scott were recently divorced, creating quite an environmental change for both Jamie, her ex-husband Skylar, and of course the seven children in their care. Yes, you read that right, Jamie and Skylar had two children before the quintuplets, and they’re teenagers learning to navigate the world as young men.

Now that we’ve set the stage, let’s do a roll call to introduce you to Jamie, and her 7 children. Hence the name, Five Two Love. I know, it’s a math joke, and yes, I didn’t get it at first either because of how bad I am at math.

The oldest is Shayden, an 18-year-old who is currently studying at Central Wyoming College.

Jamie said, “He’s very passionate about soccer, lives, breathes, loves soccer. He’s getting his generals in up at Central Wyoming College.”

Next in age is Landon, a 13-year-old who loves music and the arts.

Jamie said, “He loves music, he plays guitar…He loves choir, and he’s just the sweetest kid around. So, he’s just very different.”

I’ll name the quintuplets as Jamie introduced them to me.

First, there is the creative and spunky Violet.

Jamie said, “Violet, I would describe her as just spunky and creative and bright. Such a bright child, and she’s so creative.”

Second is the quiet and artistic Daisy.

Jamie said, “Daisy is much more of a quiet, reserved child, and so the arts are kind of her go-to. Coloring, she loves to color. She could spend hours coloring.”

Third is the theatrical dancer, Lily.

Jamie said, “Lily is our third girl that’s a quintuplet. She is very creative, I think when it comes to like, theatrics and the arts if I can say. She’s got a portion like her dad that’s just in her. She also loves dancing, which that comes from me, and I love that about her.”

Fourth is the intuitive and mischievous Logan.

Jamie said, “Logan is very interested in engineering. So, he’s fascinated with taking things apart, which can be perceived as mischief. His brain just wants to know how everything works.”

Fifth is the passionate and trusting Lincoln.

“Lincoln is just a very passionate and spirited child. So, he’s just down for a good time. If you’ve got an idea, whether it’s a good idea or bad idea, he’s all in.”

Now how did this miraculous family come to be? I don’t know about you, but I don’t hear of many people giving birth to five healthy quintuplets. Well, buckle your proverbial seat belt because this is going to be a bumpy ride.

Jamie had been saving her money in 2017 for a special occasion. Now most people usually save their money for things like vacations, a new car, and other such luxuries; However, Jamie was saving up for something far more life changing.

Jamie said, “Before the quintuplets, I was struggling with infertility, and my former spouse and I had been struggling for about five years, and so I saved up everything I had and went to a fertility clinic.”

Jamie decided to undergo intrauterine insemination (IUI) in hopes of getting pregnant with a third child to add to their family. What happened next defied so many odds it was like winning the lottery in terms of statistical likelihood.

Jamie said, “After two rounds of that IUI treatment, we found out I was expecting quintuplets, and is one in 55 million odds of that happening, so that hadn’t even crossed my mind.”

I feel like this is something a genie would do to cause mischief with poorly worded wishes. Jamie had been praying to continue growing her family, but she never even imagined it would grow that much in such a short amount of time, and I mean a SHORT amount of time.

Jamie and Skylar had to move to Arizona to seek treatment from a doctor who specialized in quintuplet delivery. Due to the nature of the pregnancy, Jamie’s water broke shockingly early at 21 weeks.

This is usually the part where things get sad and dreary for mothers like Jamie, but the miracles just keep coming. I don’t know if you noticed, but those five quintuplets are alive and healthy today, so what happened?

Jamie said, “To make a long story short, at about 21 and a half weeks pregnant, my water broke with Baby A, who we now call Logan. It was really at that point in time that we had created this Facebook page just to let friends and family know to stay informed of what was going on. My former spouse had created a video just asking people to pray for us, and that’s one of those videos that you hear about that just went viral all over Facebook.”

We’re not talking about U.S. fame here; we’re talking about worldwide fame.

Jamie said, “People were sharing it all across the world. We had Australians praying for us, people from the UK, and I was just astounded by the amount of good people.”

Thus was the Five Two Love Facebook page brought into existence…accidentally. Those prayers must have done something because another statistical miracle happened. Even though Jamie’s water broke at 21 weeks, she didn’t give birth until 29 weeks. “How is this possible?” I hear you asking.

After Jamie’s water broke, her water sack miraculously resealed itself after two weeks of rupturing. According to Jamie, this has a less than 1% chance of occurring. When a woman’s water breaks early, it’s called a pre-labor rupture of membranes (PROM) and it’s very rare to find cases like Jamie’s where the sack can repair itself.

After all the craziness, the babies were born healthy, and they never experienced another issue ever again….is what I wish I could say.

As I mentioned before, Jamie and Skylar have since parted ways, both in marriage and splitting the Five Two Love name between them and their various social media accounts.

Despite such a sudden lifestyle change for Jamie and her children, she’s tried her best to look at the positive side of life.

Jamie said, “I never thought in my life that I would choose divorce, and it was something that presented itself and it was in the best interest for our family, for each other, for the kids. You know, and it’s one that has really taken me a while to process. I think, you know, at the end of a marriage there is going to be that aspect of grieving when you put everything into it with all your heart, soul, energy, and time into something. But sometimes divorce is just the better choice, and I think looking for the silver linings as you’re going through that grief as a person can be really helpful.”

Jamie’s outlook on her divorce sums up her values in a beautiful but complicated bow; she faces all these strange adversities, but she always does her best to come out on the other side a better person. I couldn’t help but find merit in that mindset, especially with recent developments in this harsh world of ours.

New Year’s resolutions are also a hot topic for Jamie, especially since so much has changed for her family in the past year.

Jamie said, “I love New Year’s resolutions. They just speak to my soul. I love the idea of fresh starts, and I just feel like in this world that we live in right now, with so much negativity, why not be positive? Feel the complexity of emotions within the day and allow yourself to name what it is you’re feeling. Explain what you’re feeling in healthy ways, but I just think the idea of a fresh start is beautiful.”

As for Jamie’s New Year’s resolution for 2024, it of course has to do with her obligations as a mother, and as the woman named Jamie.

Jamie said, “For me, as a mother, I think continuing to teach my children it’s OK to feel the gamut of emotions that we feel as human beings. That’s part of the human experience is allowing ourselves to feel. Feel deeply and name what it is we’re feeling.”

Jamie, as a woman, wants to continue moving forward despite the heavy subject matter she’s had to deal with this past year.

Jamie said, “For me as a woman, and for me as a person, I’m really excited for 2024…Some of the goals that I have just within my life, I have purchased a home that is new to me that was built in 1989, and I’m excited to go room by room and renovate this gorgeous home.”

Along with starting the new year like everyone else, Jamie is continuing to figure out the whole mother of quintuplets thing. Like her daily routine of dealing with five separate kindergartners at 6 a.m. which is very well documented on her YouTube channel, but I couldn’t help but ask how she does it.

Jamie said, “So usually our routine is I make all the kids get dressed first for the day before they get to eat breakfast because I’ve got some kids that it would take an hour just to get their socks and pants on….Then we go do hair, everyone watches usually like Daniel Tiger on my little phone while I line all the kids up and I do everybody’s hair. Then we head out the door for the bus, kids catch the bus, they’re at full-day kindergarten now, they’re all in kindergarten.”

Just a single morning sounds positively exhausting in Jamie’s shoes, but she thankfully gets a bit of a break during school hours where she can do things like…I don’t know…sit down for more than five seconds?

Jamie said, “While I do miss my kids when they’re at school, I do feel like it’s good for them and it’s good for me. I can get the laundry done, I can read a book, I can kick my feet up, I can go out to lunch with girlfriends, and it’s just a good thing.”

If this sounds at all familiar, that’s because it’s what most American parents go through during this time in their children’s lives. The only difference is that Jamie’s version of events is multiplied by five and she must deal with those who oppose her social media lifestyle, in other words “haters.”

Jamie said, “I think the beauty of social media is you can click on the person that made the comment, and you can see a little bit more into their world and what they’re dealing with and what they’re carrying, and those are the moments where I find myself thinking, ‘wow, this person is carrying a lot,’ and realizing not everybody’s gonna like me, and that’s OK.”

Through these trials and tribulations, Jamie has tried her best to live by an unwavering creed of love and positivity summarized in one last quote.

Jamie said, “I think what we tend to focus on we tend to create. So, I can easily choose within a day or in a moment of time to focus on everything I’m unhappy about, or I can have that paradigm shift and focus on everything that I’m grateful for, and for me, I think gratitude is what keeps me going.”

Jamie continues to document her life as a mother raising quintuplets through various means. This includes the Five Two Love Facebook page, @Jamie.Scott on Instagram, and on YouTube via the Jamie Scott- channel.

The video embedded into this article also has some extra topics that I wasn’t able to include, so I highly recommend you give it a watch if you want to hear more of my sorry excuse for a voice (joke).

Thank you so much to Jamie Scott for giving me some of her time, and if you’re ever wondering if your life can get any crazier, just remember you could be raising five kindergartners and two teenagers at the same time.