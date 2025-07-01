The Forsyth Fire continues to burn, but is New Harmony in danger now?

New Harmony residents gathered last night for a community meeting as the Forsyth Fire continues to burn nearby.

Fire crews say the next few days are critical, with strong winds and dry lightning in the forecast. The biggest concern is the fire spreading northeast into steep terrain.

Parts of the fire near Pine Valley are now contained, and officials say older burn scars may help protect New Harmony, but smoke and flare-ups remain a threat.

Red Flag Warning

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday, July 1, in effect from noon to 9 p.m.

Expect dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds — conditions that could lead to rapid wildfire spread.

Officials urge extreme caution with campfires, machinery, and anything that can spark. Critical fire weather conditions are expected.

Forsyth Fire Containment

Fire crews are gaining ground on the Forsyth Fire burning in Southern Utah, with 32-percent containment reported as of today.

The fire has scorched 13,272 acres since it started by lightning back on June 19, destroying 13 homes and threatening three nearby communities still on standby to evacuate.

Officials say the west and northwest flanks near Pine Valley are nearly fully contained, but winds and possible lightning are complicating efforts on the eastern and southern edges.

Crews remain active in the area, working to cool hotspots and reinforce fire lines.

France Canyon Progress

Fire crews are making steady progress on the France Canyon Fire, now 61-percent contained after burning more than 33,000 acres.

Officials say firing operations are now complete, and crews gained full containment along the northeast edge on Monday.

The monsoon surge could bring some light rain, especially on Wednesday, but the risk of new fire starts remains high.

Fireworks Danger

With crews still hard at work on the Forsyth Fire, the St. George Fire Department is reminding everyone: Fireworks are only allowed in designated areas.

Washington County is very dry, and fire danger is high, SGFD is asking citizens to "please help protect our community."

Fireworks are permitted only in approved city parks.

19 CITY OF ST. GEORGE APPROVED PARKS FOR PERSONAL FIREWORK USE- 2025 ANY PARKS NOT LISTED ARE NOT APPROVED

SYCAMORE PARK

DESERT VISTA PARK

BLOOMINGTON HILLS NORTH PARK

EAST CENTENNIAL PARK

BOOTS COX FAMILY PARK

CRIMSON RIDGE PARK

DIXIE DOWNS PARK

FIREHOUSE PARK

J.C. SNOW PARK

MIDDLETON PARK

SANDTOWN PARK

SHADOW MOUNTAIN PARK

SILKWOOD PARK

SUNSET PARK

THE CANYONS COMPLEX

VERNON WORTHEN PARK

BLOOMINGTON PARK (not on baseball fields)

LARKSPUR PARK

REDWOOD TREE PARK

Legal discharge hours are:

July 2nd through 5th — from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

And on July 4th , until midnight.

Also July 22nd through 25th — with the same schedule.

