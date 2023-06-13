Washington County’s Complete List Of City Council Candidates

Here's a complete list of the candidates running for city council in Washington County.

The state primaries are Sept. 5 and the general election is Nov. 21.

St. George City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Kent Perkins

Gregg McArthur *

Aros Mackey

Fabian Ortiz

Jimmie Hughes *

Matthew Heaton

Austin Hodges

Katheryne Knight

Steve Kemp

Dannielle Larkin *

Kimball WIllard

Marilyn Rigby

Greg Aldred

Wendi Bulkley

Brad Bennett

Paula Smith

Steven Jennings

Jackson Jones

Washington City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Ben Martinsen *

Ed Tracey

Kurt Ivie *

Craig Coates *

Troy Belliston

Doug Scheel

Hurricane City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Joseph Prete *

Drew Ellerman

Lucille Douroux

Teri Humphries

Stephen Lemmon

Amy Werrett

Clark Fawcett

Travis Christiansen

David Sanders*

Ivins City Council candidates (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Kevin Smith

Susan Ertel

Sharon Barton

Jenny Johnson *

David Robinson

Sharon Gillespie

Paul Bryson

James Barden

Cheyne McDonald

Enterprise City Council candidates (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Leann Nebeker

Mikehel Murphy

Bill Fowler

Yvonne Colby

Roy Adams *

Jared Bollinger *

Delbert Staheli

Apple Valley (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Barratt Eric Nielson *

Stewart Riding

Donald Parr

Margaret Ososki

David Lane

Jarry Zaharias

Raymond Lester Jessop

Becky Wood

Janet Prentice

Hildale (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Lawrence Barlow *

Jvar Dutson *

Darlene Stubbs

Jared Nicol

Luke Merideth

Derick Holm

LaVerkin (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Richard M. Hircshi *

Micah Gubler *

Darren L. Prince

John Valenti

Cody L. Barnes

Randy S. Jaques

Justin Gifford

Rockville (4-year term, 2 seats available) * - incumbent

Megan Honer-Orton *

Robin Smith

Zefferino von Kurnatowski

Layney DeLange

Santa Clara (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

Leina Mathis *

David Pond

Jarett Waite *

Janene Barton

Springdale (4-year term, 2 seats available)

Kyla Topham

Pat Campbell

Noel Benson

Virgin (4-year term, 2 seats available) * - incumbent

Gene Garate *

April McKeon

Kent D. Peterson

Valerie Wenz

Cameron Spendlove

Marci Holm

Apple Valley is also having a mayoral election. The candidates are:

Landon Holm

Marty Lisonbee

Michael Lee Farrar

Michael Gary Barrett

Walter Earl Josey

Leeds, New Harmony and Toquerville all have unopposed candidates for their city council elections.