Washington County’s Complete List Of City Council Candidates

Here's a complete list of the candidates running for city council in Washington County.

The state primaries are Sept. 5 and the general election is Nov. 21.

St. George City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Kent Perkins
  • Gregg McArthur*
  • Aros Mackey
  • Fabian Ortiz
  • Jimmie Hughes*
  • Matthew Heaton
  • Austin Hodges
  • Katheryne Knight
  • Steve Kemp
  • Dannielle Larkin*
  • Kimball WIllard
  • Marilyn Rigby
  • Greg Aldred
  • Wendi Bulkley
  • Brad Bennett
  • Paula Smith
  • Steven Jennings
  • Jackson Jones

Washington City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Ben Martinsen*
  • Ed Tracey
  • Kurt Ivie*
  • Craig Coates*
  • Troy Belliston
  • Doug Scheel

Hurricane City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Joseph Prete*
  • Drew Ellerman
  • Lucille Douroux
  • Teri Humphries
  • Stephen Lemmon
  • Amy Werrett
  • Clark Fawcett
  • Travis Christiansen
  • David Sanders*

Ivins City Council candidates (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Kevin Smith
  • Susan Ertel
  • Sharon Barton
  • Jenny Johnson*
  • David Robinson
  • Sharon Gillespie
  • Paul Bryson
  • James Barden
  • Cheyne McDonald

Enterprise City Council candidates (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Leann Nebeker
  • Mikehel Murphy
  • Bill Fowler
  • Yvonne Colby
  • Roy Adams*
  • Jared Bollinger*
  • Delbert Staheli

Apple Valley (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Barratt Eric Nielson*
  • Stewart Riding
  • Donald Parr
  • Margaret Ososki
  • David Lane
  • Jarry Zaharias
  • Raymond Lester Jessop
  • Becky Wood
  • Janet Prentice

Hildale (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Lawrence Barlow*
  • Jvar Dutson*
  • Darlene Stubbs
  • Jared Nicol
  • Luke Merideth
  • Derick Holm

LaVerkin  (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Richard M. Hircshi*
  • Micah Gubler*
  • Darren L. Prince
  • John Valenti
  • Cody L. Barnes
  • Randy S. Jaques
  • Justin Gifford

Rockville (4-year term, 2 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Megan Honer-Orton*
  • Robin Smith
  • Zefferino von Kurnatowski
  • Layney DeLange

Santa Clara (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Leina Mathis*
  • David Pond
  • Jarett Waite*
  • Janene Barton

Springdale (4-year term, 2 seats available)

  • Kyla Topham
  • Pat Campbell
  • Noel Benson

Virgin (4-year term, 2 seats available) * - incumbent

  • Gene Garate*
  • April McKeon
  • Kent D. Peterson
  • Valerie Wenz
  • Cameron Spendlove
  • Marci Holm

Apple Valley is also having a mayoral election. The candidates are:

  • Landon Holm
  • Marty Lisonbee
  • Michael Lee Farrar
  • Michael Gary Barrett
  • Walter Earl Josey

Leeds, New Harmony and Toquerville all have unopposed candidates for their city council elections.

