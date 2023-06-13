Washington County’s Complete List Of City Council Candidates
Here's a complete list of the candidates running for city council in Washington County.
The state primaries are Sept. 5 and the general election is Nov. 21.
St. George City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Kent Perkins
- Gregg McArthur*
- Aros Mackey
- Fabian Ortiz
- Jimmie Hughes*
- Matthew Heaton
- Austin Hodges
- Katheryne Knight
- Steve Kemp
- Dannielle Larkin*
- Kimball WIllard
- Marilyn Rigby
- Greg Aldred
- Wendi Bulkley
- Brad Bennett
- Paula Smith
- Steven Jennings
- Jackson Jones
Washington City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Ben Martinsen*
- Ed Tracey
- Kurt Ivie*
- Craig Coates*
- Troy Belliston
- Doug Scheel
Hurricane City Council (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Joseph Prete*
- Drew Ellerman
- Lucille Douroux
- Teri Humphries
- Stephen Lemmon
- Amy Werrett
- Clark Fawcett
- Travis Christiansen
- David Sanders*
Ivins City Council candidates (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Kevin Smith
- Susan Ertel
- Sharon Barton
- Jenny Johnson*
- David Robinson
- Sharon Gillespie
- Paul Bryson
- James Barden
- Cheyne McDonald
Enterprise City Council candidates (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Leann Nebeker
- Mikehel Murphy
- Bill Fowler
- Yvonne Colby
- Roy Adams*
- Jared Bollinger*
- Delbert Staheli
Apple Valley (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Barratt Eric Nielson*
- Stewart Riding
- Donald Parr
- Margaret Ososki
- David Lane
- Jarry Zaharias
- Raymond Lester Jessop
- Becky Wood
- Janet Prentice
Hildale (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Lawrence Barlow*
- Jvar Dutson*
- Darlene Stubbs
- Jared Nicol
- Luke Merideth
- Derick Holm
LaVerkin (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Richard M. Hircshi*
- Micah Gubler*
- Darren L. Prince
- John Valenti
- Cody L. Barnes
- Randy S. Jaques
- Justin Gifford
Rockville (4-year term, 2 seats available) * - incumbent
- Megan Honer-Orton*
- Robin Smith
- Zefferino von Kurnatowski
- Layney DeLange
Santa Clara (4-year term, 3 seats available) * - incumbent
- Leina Mathis*
- David Pond
- Jarett Waite*
- Janene Barton
Springdale (4-year term, 2 seats available)
- Kyla Topham
- Pat Campbell
- Noel Benson
Virgin (4-year term, 2 seats available) * - incumbent
- Gene Garate*
- April McKeon
- Kent D. Peterson
- Valerie Wenz
- Cameron Spendlove
- Marci Holm
Apple Valley is also having a mayoral election. The candidates are:
- Landon Holm
- Marty Lisonbee
- Michael Lee Farrar
- Michael Gary Barrett
- Walter Earl Josey
Leeds, New Harmony and Toquerville all have unopposed candidates for their city council elections.
