Watch Now: Dramatic Rescue Video In Snow Canyon State Park

A popular video is making the rounds in Utah after a father and his 12-tear-old son got disoriented and lost in Snow Canyon State Park.

The Utah Department of Public Safety provided the helicopter and the video of the rescue and made this statement:

"Search and rescue teams with Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue worked through the night, and into the early morning hours, the helicopter crew located two stranded on a shallow ledge and hoisted them to safety.."

Months earlier, another pair of hikers were lost in the area and left a backpack behind that was full of supplies like food, water and rescue blankets that helped the father and son survive the frigid temperatures in Snow Canyon State Park last weekend.

The video shows the helicopter using night-vision to find and rescue the duo at approximately 1 a.m. It also features raw audio from the helicopter pilot's headset.

A good portion of the video focuses on the actual rescue, where a hoist from the helicopter is used to pluck the man and his son off of a precarious (and windy ledge).

It is a glimpse into the everyday life of search and rescue crews as they risk their lives to help people who are in need.

Washington County Sheriff Deputy Darrell Cashin was the head of the Washington County Search and Rescue program for more than three decades before retiring this past week.

Cashin reminds people that being rescued is a free service and most of his crew are unpaid volunteers.

"No one should ever be afraid to call for help because it might cost them too much," he said.

He also likes to remind people to always take extra water and other supplies just in case something happens, like the duo that got lost in Snow Canyon State Park.

"Whatever you think is enough, double it," he said.

Watch the dramatic rescue video here;

Get our free mobile app

Before They Were Famous: Over 200 Rock Star Yearbook Photos