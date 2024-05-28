Water Conditions are Favorable as Summer Begins in Southern Utah

Water Conditions are Favorable as Summer Begins in Southern Utah

Photo made in Canva.

Officials in the State of Utah are reporting favorable water conditions heading into the summer thanks to an unexpectedly high snowmelt in recent years. 

While unfavorable drought conditions still exist in the beehive state, the actual locations have shrunk considerably thanks to the moisture received during the winter. 

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of May 23, most of eastern Utah is affected by D0 level drought conditions, which is the lowest level on their scale. Southern Utah is most affected by D0 drought conditions in the southeastern part of Washington County and most of Kane County is under similar conditions. 

Compared to some of the neighboring states surrounding Utah, the summer season may kick off on a positive note. Arizona and New Mexico are in rough state heading into the summer with most of the two states under drought conditions of D1 and above. 

Water managers across Utah are holding onto as much reservoir storage as possible to take advantage of this uncommon situation.  

Despite the positive news for Utah residents, officials from the Intermountain West Drought and Climate Outlook are still advising residents to be cautious in the coming months as temperatures rise across the state. 

Southern Utah usually hosts temperatures over 100 degrees from June to August, and this year will most likely be more of the same song. 

More information on the current drought conditions of Utah and the rest of the United States can be found on the official website for the Utah Department of Natural Resources, including ways to prepare for heavy drought conditions. 

20 Non-Fiction Reading Recommendations For Summer 2024

Whether you are someone who made a New Year's resolution to do more reading or you are looking for some new reading recommendations when you hit the beach, I have 16 titles you should get your hands on. I have perused 50 non-fiction books over the last five years and this list reflects some of my biggest interests: Sports, History, Movies, and the Who, What, How, Why of the biggest names in our world today.

Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media

Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, cedar city, current news, enterprise, Hurricane, iron county, Ivins, kdxu news, kdxu up to the minute news, laverkin, lawmakers, leeds, near me, new harmony, salt lake city, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, toquerville, up to the minute news, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, kdxu news, local news, Southern Utah News

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5