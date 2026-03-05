Wayne County Shaken by Triple Homicide, Suspect in Custody

A shocking triple homicide in rural southern Utah has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man from Iowa after a multi-state manhunt. Investigators say Ivan W. Miller of Blakesburg, Iowa, was taken into custody early Thursday in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, after authorities tracked a vehicle belonging to one of the victims across Utah and into Colorado.

WIDE AGE RANGE OF VICTIMS

According to investigators, three women were found dead Wednesday in Wayne County — two on a hiking trail near Torrey and another at a home in Lyman about 15 miles away. Officials say the victims, who ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s, appear to have been randomly targeted and had no known connection to Miller.

TECHNOLOGY USED TO TRACK THE SUSPECT

Authorities believe the suspect first killed the elderly woman at her home and stole her vehicle before driving to the trailhead, where two other women were allegedly killed and another vehicle taken. Law enforcement later used technology such as license plate readers to track the stolen car through southern Utah and northern Arizona before locating it abandoned in Pagosa Springs.

DRONES & K9s DEPLOYED

Police then launched a search using drones and K-9 units and arrested Miller around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. When officers detained him, Colorado authorities say he was carrying a concealed firearm and a large knife.

CHARGES IN COLORADO & UTAH

The suspect was initially booked in Colorado on a concealed-weapon charge while investigators linked him to the Utah killings. Officials say he is expected to face additional charges in Utah as the investigation continues and forensic teams process multiple crime scenes.

COMMUNITY RATTLED

The killings rattled the small Wayne County communities of Torrey and Lyman, where residents were urged to stay inside while the suspect remained at large. Schools in the area are temporarily closed, and authorities emphasized that there is now no ongoing threat to the public.

VICTIMS RANDOMLY SELECTED

Investigators say the motive is still being examined, but early evidence suggests the victims were targeted primarily so the suspect could steal their vehicles. The identities of the victims have not yet been publicly released as authorities continue notifying family members.

The case remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.