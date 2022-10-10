Burglary Investigation Leads to Dead Body Discovered Near Ivins

(Ivins, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a possible burglary at a construction yard south of Ivins off Anasazi Road. As deputies were responding, employees of the company located some stolen property near the yard where a 36 year old male was laying on the ground, deceased, under suspicious circumstances. Deputies and detectives arrived and secured the area. An investigator with the Medical Examinor’s Office took custody of the body and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Right now, this appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information that may have seen anything suspicious on Anasazi Road over the weekend is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730