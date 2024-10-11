Well this is a surprise. After years of never getting any new movie theaters here in St. George, Megaplex Theaters announced it’s bringing two movie theaters to the area, including one that was announced in February for Desert Color.

In a statement on their website, Megaplex confirmed the news while also building hype for what’s to come for entertainment in St. George.

The statement said, “Megaplex Expanding Luxury Cinema, Bowling, Arcade, Dining, and Fun to The Paseo and Desert Color in St. George. (October 9, 2024) – Miller Sports + Entertainment announces plans for a second Megaplex Entertainment, cinema entertainment center, in southern Utah, this time at The Paseo in St. George. The newly announced Megaplex Entertainment is being developed in partnership with Larry H. Miller Real Estate and Elevated Property Company as part of The Paseo master-planned community and regional shopping center. Project development for the Megaplex Entertainment is already underway with specific construction details coming soon.”

The theaters will feature premium format auditoriums, luxury bowling with lane-side dining, a scratch kitchen with food and drinks, a party space, and even an arcade with a prize redemption center.

Megaplex President Britten Maughan said, “With the rapid growth in southern Utah, we’re excited to offer the community our expanding larger-than-life entertainment offerings, including our Megaplex premium movie experience, luxury bowling, scratch kitchen dining, video arcade, party rooms, and more... We have several projects underway in the St. George area, including the luxury makeover of our Sunset location as well as our previously announced Megaplex Entertainment at Desert Color.”

Megaplex has been expanding at a rapid rate throughout the state during a time where many people are watching from home rather than the big screen. We’ll just have to see if this effort brings more people back to the theater.