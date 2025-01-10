American politics stink. I don’t think that’s a controversial statement, but it’s still a very toxic environment out there when you need to talk about political standing. That’s why when there’s a single bit of positivity in the political space, one can’t help but cling onto it and have fun with the idea.

Such was the case with President Elect Donald Trump and Former President Barack Obama at the funeral of Former President Jimmy Carter.

A photographer with the Associated Press managed to capture a rather rare image of Trump and Obama sharing a laugh during the proceedings.

What were they talking about? Why does the smile look kind of genuine on both sides? In all likely hood, it’s not anything too deep.

However, you can’t help but think of the possibilities. Did Trump really tell that good of a zinger that Obama had to break his defenses for a moment? Was there some common ground found in the bi-polar landscape that is American politics? DID SOMEBODY BREAK WIND?

Sorry...I’m a 12-year-old in a 28-year-old's body.

Even if this isn’t a brief moment of understanding, you can’t help but feel warm and fuzzy inside when two political enemies are able to share a friendly exchange.

This isn’t going to change the unhealthy political landscape, but it’s nice to see that two of the most influential men in the country can come together and be friendly with one another during a period of mourning.

Also, the photo makes for prime meme material, but that’s neither here nor there. Hopefully this wasn’t a threatening exchange in disguise, but for now, I’m feeling warm and fuzzy.