A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase through several Utah counties, reaching speeds of over 150 miles per hour, according to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the driver as Adrian Alexander Boa, who was spotted on Interstate 15 in a vehicle matching the description of one reported earlier for excessive speeding.

The Initial Try

A citizen had phoned in a complaint of a car driving erratically and weaving in-and-out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

At the time he was spotted, Boa was moving with the flow of traffic, but when a deputy attempted to initiate a stop, the vehicle accelerated rapidly -- leaving the pursuing officer behind even at speeds in the triple-digits.

The Chase Was On

The suspect appeared to exit the freeway at one point, and a bystander directed deputies toward his location.

The pursuit resumed through a local area, again reaching more than 130 mph. Deputies say the fleeing car began to show signs of damage, with pieces of tire and fender flying off and smoke pouring from the vehicle.

Read More Here: Critical Injuries Follow 2 Serious Crashes Near Leeds On I-15

Busted

The chase ended when officers executed a PIT maneuver, bringing the car to a stop.

Upon arrest, deputies found Boa in possession of four THC vape cartridges without a medical card.

He was also driving with a suspended learner’s permit and had no registration or insurance.

According to court documents, Boa told officers he fled because he had outstanding warrants and lacked proper documentation to drive.

Authorities confirmed Boa had arrest warrants in both Cache County and Washington County for failing to appear in court on unrelated charges.

He now faces several new charges, including:

Failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop

Reckless driving

Multiple counts of reckless endangerment

Drug possession and various traffic infractions

Boa remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born