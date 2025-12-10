OH MY HECK!: 3 Fresh Alternatives to White Elephant Exchange

Ok, Southern Utah, tired of the same old White Elephant exchange ending in awkward steals and unwanted gifts? This year, skip the risk and level up your office Christmas party with these three fun, low-stress gift activity alternatives that focus on community, collaboration with co-workers, and genuinely good Southern Utah cheer:

1. The Collaborative "Gift-for-Good"

Instead of buying gifts for each other, set a modest spending limit ($10-$20). Have every employee use that money to purchase items for a local charity drive (Utah Food Bank, Switchpoint, Root 4 Kids…no, Swig doesn’t count). At the party, everyone brings their donation, and the group spends 15 minutes assembling the collective gifts. This shifts the focus from personal gain to community support, ending the year on a high-impact note.

2. The "Skills Swap" Lottery

Instead of material objects, employees gift a skill, favor, or service. Participants write down an offering ("I will proofread your next major report," "I'll teach you to make my famous cookies," or "I’ll bring Beans & Brews for a week for you"). All offers are placed in a bowl, and recipients are selected at random. It’s a hilarious and useful way to leverage team talents and build camaraderie.

3. The "Themed Ingredient Bake-Off"

Set a simple, neutral theme—like "Cinnamon" or "Chocolate." Each person brings a baked good that incorporates the theme, along with the recipe. The treats are shared buffet-style, and the recipes are collected and compiled into a fun, internal “(Your Business) Office Holiday Cookbook. No competition (no, really, just delicious treats and a lasting, personalized souvenir of the party! If anyone brings Crumbl, they’re in TIME OUT!