Why Are Drivers So Weird in Southern Utah?

I’m a patient man. I don’t mind getting stuck in traffic in order to make it to a destination. The problem that comes with the journey has nothing to do with traffic…it’s the anomalies known as the drivers of Southern Utah that make it a challenge.

I mean, there are a lot of weird drivers in America, but I genuinely believe St. George to be one of the strangest in particular. You can’t find many other places where people get mad at you for allowing them to pass into your lane.

Just this morning, I was driving to an appointment when a white BMW (I think) ended up tailgating me.

The catch?

There was nobody on the road but me and mister spooner, and there was a completely empty lane right next to us. I decided to be the bigger man (while puffing out my non-existent pecks) and moved to the other lane.

Did the butt sniffer go on his merry way? Why did I name him butt sniffer? BECAUSE HE TRANSFERRED INTO THE SAME LANE AND KEPT TAILGATING ME…hence the name Butt Sniffer (I capitalized it this time to make it official).

This is but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to weird driver stories.

For instance, there was a time when I had a tire blow out on me when I lived in Cedar City, I was just around the corner from my apartment while essentially doing the mechanical version of limping. Another driver was right behind me and for some reason, they followed me to my apartment complex.

I got out of my car to assess the damage, but then the other driver drives by, lowers his window, and tells me my tire is flat.

…To say I was stunned in silence would be an understatement. I was literally looking at my tire which had been turned into shredded rubber, and this guy thinks I didn’t notice.