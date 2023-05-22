Utah has beautiful ranges and climates that make it the perfect place for residents to own different types of animals like a camel or a cassowary.

Though it may not seem like a state that would allow a variety of pets, especially the wilder ones, it actually has a pretty big list of animals Utahns can own. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gets super specific with its animal possession, importation, and collection laws.

R657-3 is where you can get into the details but for now, here are the wildest pets you can own in the state:

Number 1- American Bison

Photo by Tony Garcia on Unsplash

I grew up around cattle and bigger livestock, but these guys are WAY too big for me to ever consider owning. Don’t get me wrong, the babies look all cute and clumsy but I have come face to face with a wild one and so I am terrified forever.

But for you, this could be the perfect chance to discover your inner homesteader and get back to those pioneer roots. Experience the wildness of Utah’s history with one of the States most well-known animals, the bison. They do need to be privately owned but other than that, a baby bison could be yours today!

Number 2- Cassowary

Photo by Rae Wallis on Unsplash

Uh, these birds look a little wild but hey, there is something for everyone out there. If you want to scare or fascinate the neighborhood kids, this could be the pet for you. The cassowary looks like something from the dinosaur age with its hard fin on the top of its head and odd feathers that look almost like strings.

If I squint my eyes, I can almost see the “it’s so ugly its cute” angle for this guy.

Number 3- Elk

Photo by christie greene on Unsplash

If you really want to, you can privately own an elk. I’m not sure who out there is looking to have a huge, fuzzy antlered friend but the option is definitely out there. All I can say is, keep ‘em away from your hunter friends. Maybe buy a collar or something.

Number 4- Emu

Photo by Melissa Keizer on Unsplash

Another big bird for exotic bird lovers is available as a pet. This one is not as unusual but, I think having a beady-eyed bird who rushes you is wild, TikTok has ruined me. Emus can be found at zoos and farms all over the country, but some brave pet owners have added them to their fur families.

If you have little ones who visit from time to time they may not be as excited as you about your new pet. They do look a little scary, but I bet it will be a great conversation starter for those family BBQ’s.

Number 5- American Mink

Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash

As a ferret owner, these guys have my full support as pets. They look similar but don’t be fooled, these are not nearly as domesticated as ferrets. Minks are water fiends and are probably more similar to owning a squirrel or a skunk. They are cute and way fluffy, but they still are wild animals which means that you shouldn’t expect them to be like a dog or a cat...or even a ferret.

Number 6- Tenrec

https://youtu.be/UrevAsy-Auc

This may just be the cutest animal on the list. A Tenrec is a small mammal that looks like a very weird hedgehog or some rodent. These are pets you can take with you to places since they are so small! With cute little noses and eyes.

These are unique creatures since they are originally not from the U.S. You will probably have a pretty difficult time locating one of these guys but if you do manage it, you’ll probably own one of the most unique pets in the state.

Number 7- Water Buffalo

Photo by Henrik Hansen on Unsplash

Apparently, Utah is open to letting residents own a variety of larger livestock. It may not be cuddly, soft, or common, but you can own a water buffalo. I am not really sure what you do with a water buffalo or an elk or bison for that matter, but the option is out there.

What ridiculous animal do you think Utah should add to its pet list?