I'm not 100 percent positive, but I think WalletHub just called denizens of the Beehive State lazy.

I mean, sure Utahns like to relax and recreate.

And if you believe the results of a study by WalletHub, maybe just a little too much.

Utah ranked just 28th in the recent study put together by the financial website, which calculated the rankings based on five categories: work hours per week, employment rate, idle youth rate, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time.

While Utah ranked high -- and in fact tied for No. 1 with Wyoming -- in volunteer hours, the Beehive State was dead last in average hours worked per week, which was triple-weighted in the study.

It also added in factors such as average commute time and share of workers with multiple jobs.

The news is not all bad, with WalletHub saying the states with the highest "hard work" scores may have problems with work/personal life balance.

If you draw a line from the middle of Texas straight north, that would give you six of the top 10 ranked states in hard work.

North Dakota is No. 1, with Nebraska third, Wyoming fourth, South Dakota fifth, Texas seventh and Kansas 10th.

Only Alaska (second), Maryland (sixth) and New Hampshire (ninth) are out of the midsection of the USA when it comes to the hardest working states.

North Dakota is the hardest-working state, in part because it has the highest employment rate in the country, at over 98%. Plus, workers ages 16 to 64 work an average of 39.7 hours per week – the third-most in the country.

As far as work hours per week, Delaware was the lowest at 32 work hours per week. Utah came in at 33.4.

