Measles.

I don't recall ever knowing anyone who has come down with the disease.

And I've certainly never met anyone who died from measles.

I mean, a vaccine for the disease was rolled out to the public in 1963 (three years before I was born) and according to doctors, it was all but eradicated from modern civilization.

All but.

You see, measles is back and last week it killed a child in Texas.

Lubbock, Tex., health officials reported that an unvaccinated child with measles died after being hospitalized amid a recent outbreak. It's the first death reported in the outbreak that began late last month. So far, 124 people have been infected in Texas.

Yep, you read that right -- an unvaccinated child.

You see, parents are making the hair-brained decision to not vaccinate their children based on the ... well, their politics.

Actually, I don't know why they are making this deadly decision. Some claim religious beliefs. Others tout personal objections, many born out of the Covid-19 vaccination fiasco.

Still others say it is because the vaccines cause harm (which, by the way, has zero scientific backing).

The result is as many as 40 percent of school-age children are not getting vaccinated.

"(Vaccines) saved the world, all but eliminated some deadly diseases and increased life expectancy all over the modern world," said Southern Utah health official Dr. David Blodgett.

Before 1963, when the measles vaccine became widely available, about 6,000 people (mostly children) died every year from the disease. In 1978, measles was declared eradicated from the United States. Not one vaccinated person died from measles that year.

So I was mistaken when I wrote earlier that parents opting to NOT vaccinate their kids is hair-brained. It's not hair-brained, it's just plain stupid ... and deadly.

"The facts are simple: Vaccines are safe. They are highly effective. They are supported by every major American medical society and government agency and are a routine part of pediatric care." --- Children's Defense Fund.

