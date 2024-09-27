Yodel and Moooove on Over to Swiss Days Before it’s Over

There's only two days left in the 2024 edition of Swiss Days in Santa Clara, but the rest of this festival-type event is jam packed with things to do. This includes the infamous mooing and yodeling contest as well.

Here's what you can expect this weekend.

Friday, September 27

The Santa Clara Kiwanis Golf Tournament starts at 8 a.m. at Sunbrook Golf Course.

The main festival will kick off at 1 pm. With continuous entertainment, inflatables, a 3-point shooting contest, silent auction, and puzzle sales.

Food and craft vendors will be available from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Santa Clara Founding Families Booths will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Swiss Miss and Mister introductions and the Mooing Contest are scheduled for 6 p.m. A concert under the entertainment tent will start at 7 p.m. with more information by clicking here.

A volleyball tournament will start at the Snow Canyon Rugby Field at 8 p.m. with more info available here.

A drone show will close out the day at 9 p.m. at the Snow Canyon High School Football Field.

Saturday, September 28

The day kicks off with the 5K race starting at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast shortly after at 7:30 a.m.

The various vendors and entertainment seen the day before will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a parade scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The Red Rocks Car Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canyon View Park with more info available here.

A yodeling contest will start at noon, bingo is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and the end of Swiss Days will be at 4 p.m.

Have fun!