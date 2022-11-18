Zion Construction to Divert Flooding. Delays Likely
(Springdale, UT) -- Zion National Park says has begun doing construction on the South Entrance of the park. The National Park Service says the construction project consists of working to install a new culvert that will improve drainage, which will reduce the likelihood of flooding in the area. There will be traffic impacts though, with the roadway at the gate reduced to one lane in each direction. In a media release, the park service says floods in Zion are not uncommon. Case in point last year they saw the effects of a significant flood in the south end of the canyon and into Springdale. Zion officials say the work now will give future floods a better way to move through the area with less damage than before.
The park is asking you to please remember to pack your patience and proceed with caution during construction.
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]