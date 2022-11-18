Zion Construction to Divert Flooding. Delays Likely

(Springdale, UT) -- Zion National Park says has begun doing construction on the South Entrance of the park. The National Park Service says the construction project consists of working to install a new culvert that will improve drainage, which will reduce the likelihood of flooding in the area. There will be traffic impacts though, with the roadway at the gate reduced to one lane in each direction. In a media release, the park service says floods in Zion are not uncommon. Case in point last year they saw the effects of a significant flood in the south end of the canyon and into Springdale. Zion officials say the work now will give future floods a better way to move through the area with less damage than before.

The park is asking you to please remember to pack your patience and proceed with caution during construction.