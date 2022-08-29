Duke Volleyball Player Victim Of Racial Slurs at BYU Match

(Raleigh,NC) -- A Duke University women's volleyball player says BYU officials failed to stop fans from yelling racist slurs at her and other Black members of her team. Rachel Richardson said she was the target of racial slurs during the game in Utah Friday. Richardson's godmother, Lesa Pamplin, tweeted that Richardson was called the N-word every time she served during the match. She also wrote that Richardson was threatened by a white male. The incident led to an apology from BYU and a fan was banned from university sporting events.