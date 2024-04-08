Tonight marks the first of six concerts as a part of the 2024 Concert in the Park series in St. George.

Each concert will be free to attend and will take place at Vernon Worthen Park starting at 7:30 p.m.

A description on the City of St. George website said, “The Concert in the Park Series is a celebration of wonderful music, open parks, and family celebration. The Series runs April through September at Vernon Worthen Park. Park seating is available.”

The website also recommends residents to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and food among other luxuries to make their experience as enjoyable as possible. If you’d like to know more information about what is and isn’t allowed at Vernon Worthen Park, call 435-627-4580.

Tonight's concert comes courteous of The Electric Witness, a local Blues band with strong ties to Southern Utah. David Cordero, the communications director for the City of St. George, said this blues band is led by local artist Dick Earl who’s well known for his talents in the region.

Besides The Electric Witness, the 2024 Concert in the Park series will feature five other bands who specialize in different genres of music.

May 13: Chase Walker Band, Rock/Blues

June 10: HaleAmanO, Reggae

July 8: Presley Tennant, Country

August 12: Celebration, Variety Party Pop

September 9: Gina Marie Osmond Band, Orchestra

As the concerts take place during the warmer months in St. George, the weather should hopefully be pleasant by the time 7:30 p.m. rolls around, especially from July to September.

Writers Note: Stockton actually went to high school with two members of The Electric Witness. He thought Isaac Ericksen and Thomas Anderson were some of the biggest studs in school and was wonderfully surprised to see them on the concert lineup....Stockton also felt really old when he realized he last saw them at graduation in 2015.

