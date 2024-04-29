KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 200

Statewide News – 04/29/24

Lyman and Governor Cox Head to June Primary

Utah Governor Spencer Cox didn’t win the day at Utah’s Republican State Convention on April 27 as Phil Lyman won the majority of voters.

Lyman didn’t gather enough votes to win the official party nomination as he didn’t garner the required 60% vote count.

Lyman and Cox will head to the primary on June 25 to win the republican party nomination for the November 2024 general election.

Trump Backed Staggs Wins Utah Senator Nomination

Following an endorsement from Former U.S. President Donald Trump, Trent Staggs walked away with 69.74% of the votes at Utah’s Republican State Convention.

Since Staggs got the required 60% of votes, he has received the GOP nomination for the 2024 election to replace Utah Senator Mitt Romney who is retiring at the end of this year.

Voters will be able to cast their ballot for their preferred Senator Candidate at the November 2024 election.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/29/24

Maloy and Jenkins Move on to June 25 Primary for Congressional Seat

Utah Congressman Celeste Maloy didn’t receive the GOP nomination at Utah’s Republican State Convention on April 27 as Colby Jenkins almost reaches the 60% vote requirement.

Jenkins led in votes partly due to the sudden endorsement from Ty Jensen as he dropped out of the race earlier that day.

Jenkins gathered 56.85% of votes while Maloy walked away with 43.15%. Both candidates will head to the June 25 primary to fight for the GOP nomination.

Vehicle Fire in New Harmony Signals Warm Weather Troubles

A vehicle fire was reported on I-15 near New Harmony on April 28 when a woman driving a white Sedan noticed an issue while driving.

The woman pulled over to the side of the road and promptly called authorities to the area. New Harmony fire officials responded to the incident and were able to extinguish the flames before it could spread to the nearby dry brush.

Officials from New Harmony didn’t confirm the cause of the fire, but they did state that the warm weather tends to be a factor, and that drivers need to be aware of their vehicle’s condition.

Fossil Falls Park Opens Today with Largest Concrete Slide in the West U.S.

The new Fossil Falls Park will open today at 4 p.m. at 2444 East Dinosaur Crossing with some noteworthy amenities for both children and adults to enjoy.

One such amenity includes the largest concrete slide in the western United States. A large playground, two sand volleyball courts, and a large gazebo for rent are also available at the new park.

The opening marks the completion of phase one for the park as phase two will bring even more attractions to the area. More details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is scratching his head wondering where all the time went as today marks the 200th volume of Sunrise Stories.

