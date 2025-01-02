2025 is Here! Start Off the New Year Right with These Resolutions

Looking to start the new year with a proper resolution? Well, we’ve got some options for you, but there’s a good chance you’re going to skip the resolution all together if a recent survey has any truth to it.

Anna Fleck from Statista published results from a survey showing the most popular New Year’s resolutions heading into 2025, but the biggest resolution, was to not make a resolution.

Fleck said, “Planning to save more money is once again top of mind for many Americans making resolutions for 2025. Data from a recent survey by Statista shows that one in five U.S. adults are committing to the financial goal. Vows to eat healthier, exercise more and lose weight were the next most commonly cited resolutions this year, picked by between 15-19 percent of respondents. Four in ten U.S. respondents said that they do not plan on making any resolutions for next year.”

To get into even more detail, here’s the full statistics.

43% of the respondents said they don’t plan on making a resolution.

21% of the respondents said they will save more money.

19% of the respondents said they will eat healthier.

17% of the respondents said they will exercise more.

15% of the respondents said they will lose weight.

14% of the respondents said they will spend more quality time with family and friends.

9% of the respondents said they will quit smoking.

9% of the respondents said they will reduce spending on living expenses such as food and energy.

Regardless of your stance on New Year’s resolutions, please take on 2025 with a smile as 365 days of new possibilities are laid before you.

Happy 2025!