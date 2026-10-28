Here’s Your First Round Playoff Preview for Region IX Teams

Region 9 Football Playoff Preview: Four Southern Utah Teams Begin Their Chase for a 4A State Championship

The road to a Utah Class 4A state football championship begins Friday night, October 30, with four Region 9 teams hoping to make a deep postseason run. Hurricane, Snow Canyon, Crimson Cliffs and Pine View have earned spots in the 16-team tournament, with three opening at home and one making the trip up north. Region 9 has been particularly competitive this season, with Crimson Cliffs, Hurricane and Snow Canyon each finishing 4-1 in region play.

Here's a look at Friday's matchups.

No. 2 Hurricane vs. No. 15 Park City — 6 p.m.

Hurricane enters the playoffs with the highest seed among Region 9 teams after an impressive 9-1 regular season. The Tigers have dominated opponents throughout the year, including a 42-8 victory over Desert Hills in their regular-season finale. Hurricane's only loss came in a 28-27 thriller against Snow Canyon on October 2. Running back Titan Borchardt has been a major offensive weapon, rushing for more than 1,000 yards this season. Park City enters at 5-5 but has won four of its last five games, making the Miners a potentially dangerous first-round opponent. The winner advances to face either Salem Hills or Mountain Crest.

No. 4 Snow Canyon vs. No. 13 Sky View — 6 p.m.

Snow Canyon enters the postseason at 6-3 after finishing its regular season with consecutive victories. The Warriors closed with a convincing 35-7 win over Dixie and also own a significant victory over Hurricane. Snow Canyon's offense features receiver Issaiah Thompson, who has accumulated more than 800 receiving yards this season. The Warriors will host Sky View, a 5-4 team looking to pull off a first-round upset. A victory would send Snow Canyon into a quarterfinal matchup against either Crimson Cliffs or Murray, potentially setting up an all-Region 9 showdown.

No. 5 Crimson Cliffs vs. No. 12 Murray — 6 p.m.

Crimson Cliffs enters the tournament at 7-2 and riding a four-game winning streak. The Mustangs closed their regular season with a 49-36 victory over Pine View and have posted impressive wins against Snow Canyon, Desert Hills and Dixie. Their only Region 9 loss came against Hurricane, an 11-10 defensive battle in September. Murray enters with a 7-3 record, making this one of the more interesting opening-round matchups in Class 4A. The winner advances to face Snow Canyon or Sky View.

No. 11 Pine View at No. 6 Skyline — 4 p.m.

Pine View is Region 9's lone road team in the opening round. The Panthers finished 5-4 overall, but their explosive offense makes them an interesting lower-seeded contender. Quarterback Coy Doman has thrown for more than 2,900 yards, while Russell Jacobs has been a major scoring threat. Pine View scored at least 40 points in four of its final five regular-season games but will face a Skyline squad that finished 7-3. The winner advances to face either Stansbury or Provo.

Road to the Championship

Desert Hills and Dixie did not qualify for this year's 4A playoffs.

Friday's winners advance to the quarterfinals November 6, with the state championship scheduled for November 20 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.