El Nin-No: Brian Head Pushes Back Skis Season Opening Day

Brian Head Resort Delays Opening Day Despite Early Snowfall in Southern Utah

Skiers and snowboarders hoping to hit the slopes at Brian Head Resort this weekend will have to wait a little longer.

The Southern Utah ski resort (and my favorite in the US) announced Wednesday that it is postponing its scheduled Friday, November 6, opening for the 2026-27 season because of warmer-than-expected temperatures and unfavorable snow conditions. Brian Head had hoped to become the first ski resort in Utah to open this season, something the Southern Utah destination has accomplished frequently in recent years.

Despite receiving 21 inches of snow since mid-October, much of the accumulation has melted because of warm ground temperatures and rain at lower elevations. Resort officials say they have not established a new opening date.

"We've had some good early season snow, and the improvements we made on Navajo Mountain are helping our crews make the most of every snowmaking opportunity." - Brian Head Resort General Manager Tom Pettigrew.

"We're taking things day by day, and we can't wait to get the lifts spinning and welcome everyone back."

Nearly $1 Million Invested in Snowmaking

The delay comes despite significant improvements made to the resort's snowmaking capabilities during the offseason. Brian Head invested nearly $1 million in snowmaking infrastructure, including a new pipeline on Navajo Mountain that allows as many as 24 snow guns to operate simultaneously, up from 18.

However, those improvements still depend on sufficiently cold temperatures to produce snow. Crews finally began snowmaking Tuesday after warmer conditions prevented operations earlier in the season. Brian Head has Utah's highest ski resort base elevation, at approximately 9,600 feet, which normally gives it an advantage when trying to open early.

Another Delayed Start

This marks the second consecutive season that Brian Head has postponed its anticipated opening date. Last year, the resort originally targeted November 7 but didn't open until November 21. It was still the first major Utah ski resort to welcome skiers and snowboarders that season. The 2024-25 season got underway much earlier, with Brian Head opening November 8, the second-earliest opening in resort history. This year's delay also follows a winter in which Utah ski resort visits declined by about 26% statewide.

When Will Brian Head Open?

Unfortunately, the immediate weather forecast isn't particularly encouraging. Snow forecasting service OpenSnow is predicting little additional snowfall over the next 10 days, while daytime temperatures could climb into the 40s. Overnight temperatures may also remain above freezing, limiting opportunities for additional snowmaking. Brian Head's opening is particularly important to the winter recreation economy in Iron County, drawing visitors from Cedar City, St. George, Las Vegas and other surrounding communities. The resort has not announced when it will make its next opening-day decision.

Photo by: Dale Desmond Photo by: Dale Desmond

Skiers and snowboarders can check https://www.brianhead.com for updated conditions and opening information.