“Fractured Lands / Fractured Narratives” Art Exhibit Opens at Utah Tech

Utah Tech's Sears Art Museum Opens New Exhibit With a Different Look at Western Landscapes

Southern Utah has no shortage of scenery worth painting. From the red cliffs surrounding St. George to the towering formations of Zion National Park, the region has inspired generations of artists. But a new exhibition at Utah Tech University's Sears Art Museum is taking a different approach to landscape painting, challenging artists and visitors to look beyond what they see.

Fractured Lands: A Unique Art Exhibition

"Fractured Lands / Fractured Narratives" opens November 13 and features eight artists from Utah and Idaho whose paintings blend recognizable landscapes with abstract techniques.

Artists and Their Abstract Interpretations

The exhibition includes works by Shelly Coleman, Micah Henrie, Tyler Tāne Huntzinger, Aaron Cordell Johnson, David Mensing, Matt Pectol, Barry Scharf and Steve Sheffield. Rather than simply recreating mountains, deserts and other familiar scenery, the artists explore how personal experiences, memories and emotions influence the way landscapes are portrayed. The exhibition centers on a question posed to each artist: Are your abstract landscape paintings driven by formal choices or metaphor? In other words, are the artists primarily concerned with color, texture and composition, or are they trying to communicate something deeper about the places they're painting?

Sears Art Museum Director and Curator James Peck says the distinction isn't always clear.

"Landscape painting has traditionally been associated with the depiction of place, but abstraction allows artists to explore something less tangible: the memories, experiences and ideas we project onto the land. This exhibition asks whether those meanings are deliberately constructed or emerge through the act of painting itself."

- Sears Art Museum Director and Curator James Peck

The artists represent different approaches to what Peck describes as contemporary realism. Their paintings maintain connections to recognizable places while incorporating techniques that move away from traditional, realistic representations.

A Journey Through the American West

The American West provides plenty of material for that approach. Its rugged geology, open deserts and mountain ranges offer opportunities to experiment with shapes, colors and textures without abandoning the landscape entirely.

Visit the Sears Art Museum: Details & Information

Visitors shouldn't necessarily expect to recognize a particular mountain or canyon in every painting. The emphasis is on how each artist interprets the land rather than reproducing a specific location. The exhibition opens with a free public reception Thursday, November 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It will remain on display through January 8, 2027. Admission is free. The Sears Art Museum is located inside the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Utah Tech University campus at 155 S. University Avenue in St. George. Regular museum hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed on university holidays.

Additional information is available at searsart.com.