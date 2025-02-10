83-Year-Old Woman Killed in Santa Clara Auto-Pedestrian Accident

An 83-year-old woman was declared dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Santa Clara Friday evening.

Chief Jaron L. Studley from the Santa Clara – Ivins Public Safety Department provided a statement on the accident in a press release.

Studley said, “On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 6:50 PM, emergency personnel responded to a report of a personal injury accident at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Jacob Drive in Santa Clara.”

Authorities attempted to save the woman by transporting her to St. George Regional Hospital, but she was later declared dead.

Studley said, “Upon arrival, first responders discovered that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The victim has been identified as an 83-year-old woman. Notification to the next of kin has been made. The driver of the vehicle which struck the pedestrian is being cooperative with the investigation process.”

The authorities haven’t confirmed the identity of the woman.

City of St. George Apologizes to Southern Utah Drag Stars

The City of St. George released a statement apologizing for the altercation with the Southern Utah Drag Stars.

The city initially denied a permit allowing the group to perform at a public park in Spring 2023, but a federal judge intervened, which allowed the show to move forward.

The Southern Utah Drag Stars proceeded to sue the city for their behavior, stating it was a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The statement said, “In the Spring of 2023, Southern Utah Drag Stars, LLC ("SUDS") submitted an application to hold a special event in St. George City and St. George City denied the permit. St. George City admits the permit denial violated SUDS' First Amendment rights and publicly apologizes for violating SUDS' First Amendment rights. St. George City regrets violating SUDS' constitutionally protected right to free speech, it strives to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and it has worked with SUDS to favorably resolve the violation of SUDS' rights. St. George City welcomes all citizens to hold special events in the future and respects the First Amendment rights of all community members.”