Insurance Rates Dropped in Utah by HOW MUCH?!

A new national report from Insurify.com shows some welcome financial relief for drivers in Utah — especially after several years of steep insurance increases.

18% DECREASE?!

According to a recent study from Insurify, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Utah dropped significantly in 2025. The report found that Utah drivers now pay an average of about $1,655 per year, representing an 18% decrease, or about $365 in savings, compared to the previous year. That drop makes Utah one of the states with the largest insurance price declines in the country.

GOOD NEWS IN 2025

The decrease comes after a period of rapid increases nationwide. Between 2022 and 2024, car insurance premiums across the U.S. rose roughly 46%, driven by higher repair costs, increased accidents, and risky driving behavior following the pandemic. But by 2025, insurers had regained stronger profit margins and began lowering prices to compete for customers.

5% DECREASE IN FATAL CRASHES IN UTAH

Utah appears to have benefited more than most states from that shift. Analysts say one reason is the state’s highly competitive insurance market, which encourages companies to keep prices low to attract drivers. Another factor is improving safety trends. The report notes that fatal crashes in Utah fell by about 5% during the first nine months of 2025, reducing insurers' risk of costly claims.

NOTICABLE DIFFERENCE

For many Utah drivers, the difference has been noticeable. Just a year earlier, the average annual cost of full-coverage insurance in the state had climbed above $2,000, then steadily dropped through 2025 and into early 2026. Even with the recent improvement, the report warns prices could stabilize or rise slightly in the coming year. Insurify projects a modest 1% national increase in insurance premiums in 2026, though the change for Utah is expected to remain relatively small.

TURBULENCE EASING IN SOUTHERN UTAH

For drivers across Utah, including fast-growing communities in southern Utah, the data suggests the insurance market may finally be settling down after several turbulent years. But as always, experts recommend comparing quotes regularly, since prices can still vary widely between companies and individual driver profiles.