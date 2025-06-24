A new survey finds that awareness of the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline remains low, nearly three years after its launch.

According to a Pew Research survey, only 13 percent of adults in the U.S. have heard of 9-8-8 and know its purpose.

The hotline was created by Utah representative Chris Stewart and Congress to connect people in mental health or substance use crises with trained counselors, similar to how people use 9-1-1 for emergencies.

The Pew survey found that once people learned what 9-8-8 is for, about 70 percent said they’d be somewhat or highly likely to use it.

Concerns Remain

But concerns remain. About two in five said they worried that calling could bring law enforcement, a trip to the hospital, or unexpected costs.

Plus, new data shows that use of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline remains uneven across the country.

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that Alaska, Vermont, and New York had the highest 988 contact rates in 2024, while Delaware, Alabama, and Florida had the lowest.

Utah Results

Here in Utah, officials say 988 calls and texts have been steadily increasing, but awareness of the service still has room to grow, especially in rural areas where access to mental health care can be limited.

Since its launch in July 2022, 988 has handled more than 16 million contacts nationwide -- including calls, texts, and chats -- with nearly 24 contacts per 1,000 people last year in the Beehive State.

State and local leaders are encouraging Utahns to learn about 988, and to use it for mental health, substance use, or emotional crises.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline officially launched in the United States on July 16, 2022.

This new three-digit number replaced the previous 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The transition to 988 was mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make it easier for people in crisis to connect with mental health support.

