Let’s Track Gas Prices In Washington County

Gas prices in Southern Utah have taken a noticeable ride over the past six months, and if you’ve been filling up in St. George, you’ve definitely felt it.

LOWEST PRICES IN RECENT YEARS

Back in late 2025, prices were relatively mild. National averages dipped below $3 per gallon in December 2025, marking one of the lowest points in recent years. Utah followed a similar pattern, with statewide averages hovering in the low $3 range or slightly below heading into winter.

But things shifted quickly in early 2026

By February and March, prices began climbing sharply. AAA data shows Utah’s statewide average jumped from around $3.90 a month ago to over $4.18 today, while St. George and, by extension, Washington County have been consistently higher, currently sitting around $4.25–$4.27 per gallon.

LET'S GET VISUAL

Nationally, the trend mirrors what we’re seeing locally. U.S. averages have climbed back above $4 per gallon in recent weeks, driven largely by global oil disruptions and seasonal demand increases.