A Weekend of Injury and Death on Southern Utah Highways

November 23 was no stranger to accidents as two separate crashes left one man dead, and another driver injured, both in Southern Utah.

On Old Highway 91, a man on a motorcycle was heading north when they veered off the road and crashed.

Authorities with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told the press that the man was wearing a helmet when they arrived at the scene and was responsive.

Life Flight was called to transport the man to St. George Regional Hospital, but once the helicopter arrived, it was too late as the man was declared dead after various life-saving efforts from first responders.

Later that evening on State Route 59, a rollover crash occurred near mile marker 20 of the Southern Utah highway.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle despite the car laying on its roof off the side of the road.

Hurricane Valley Fire District summarized the incident through a post on their Facebook page.

HVFD said, “Hurricane - Last night at approximately 9:30 pm our crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident on S.R. 59 around MM 20. There was one patient inside the vehicle, which had rolled, that was on its top. The patient was able to self-extricate before our arrival. The patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. E41, M41, and BC43 all responded on this incident as well as the Hurricane City Police Department.”

The post doesn’t give details on the patient’s condition after being transported to the hospital.

Please remember to wear a seatbelt when traveling on any of the highways around Southern Utah. It may just be the thing that saves your life.